You might wonder why I haven’t written much lately about Berenson v Biden, my federal lawsuit over the 2021 conspiracy by Biden administration and Pfizer officials to ban me from Twitter over my reporting on mRNA Covid jabs.

The answer is that the case remains in suspended animation for now.

Just before oral arguments and a potential ruling on the defense motions to dismiss the case were set to take place in April, the Department of Justice asked for a 90-day stay in the lawsuit. The Trump administration has sharply criticized Biden’s social media censorship and presumably would rather not defend it in court.

James Lawrence, my lawyer, and I did not object to the request. Then things got tricky. Here’s why.

(Tricky situations, reported with your help.)

The case involves three separate sets of defendants — the federal defendants from the Biden White House, two top Pfizer officials, and Andrew M. Slavitt, a health-care investor, Democratic operative, and senior advisor to Biden’s Covid vaccine task force from January to June 2021.

Slavitt is the linchpin of the conspiracy. He was first a federal employee and then a private citizen as he worked to force Twitter to ban me (though the lawsuit alleges that he was a “state actor” — that is, that he operated with effective governmental authority — throughout the conspiracy).

Further, the lawsuit contains three separate claims.

My “core” First Amendment free speech claims apply only to the public defendants, not the Pfizer officials. The First Amendment protects speech from the government, not private action.

But my “tortious interference” claim that Slavitt and the other private defendants made Twitter break its contract with me applies only to them, because it is largely impossible to sue the federal government for interfering with a private contract.

The only claim I am bringing against all the defendants is one arguing they worked together to violated my First Amendment rights to speak (as well as the First Amendment rights of Covid unvaccinated people to hear me) based on our status as unvaccinated. This is known as a 1985(3) claim for civil conspiracy.

And the only defendant I am trying to hold liable in all the claims is Slavitt.

Tricky, huh?

In any case, in April, with oral arguments approaching, the government and I agreed to ask federal Judge Jessica G.L. Clarke, who is hearing the case, for the 90-day stay.

But the private defendants, who include Slavitt, who is represented by his own counsel rather than the Justice Department, did not. Instead, they asked Judge Clarke to go ahead with the oral arguments and rule on their motions to dismiss my claims against them, even as she stayed my suit against the government.

This request didn’t make sense to me.

Not only does our complaint show how closely Slavitt worked with Pfizer board member Dr. Scott Gottlieb to force Twitter to ban me, Slavitt himself is both a federal and private defendant — he first demanded Twitter ban me when he worked at the White House, and continued to do so afterwards.

But on Wednesday, April 23, James Lawrence, my lawyer, and the lawyers for the defendants held a teleconference with Judge Clarke to discuss the request. Two days later, on April 25, Judge Clarke announced she had agreed to rule on the private defendants’ motions to dismiss and would do so “within weeks” — without even hearing full oral arguments.

But what would such a ruling look like? How could she separate Gottlieb’s actions furthering the conspiracy without ruling on the conspiracy itself — much less dismiss the claims against Slavitt during his time in the White House, when he was a federal employee, a part of the case that has been stayed?

(Let’s get down to business.)

Now, almost two months later, we still await answers to these questions.

Maybe Judge Clarke has looked at the strength of our facts and legal arguments and decided we have presented at least enough to reach the next stage of the case, where we can subpoena the defendants. Maybe she has decided untangling the private and federal defendants is impossible for now. Maybe she’s about to drop a ruling this afternoon, or tomorrow, or next week.

Until she rules, there’s just no way to know.

(While you wait…)

Meanwhile, with the stay in place, we’re waiting to hear more from the government on its plans. It may be a while. You may have heard the Trump administration has a few other legal battles to worry about.

Still, part of me worries that Pfizer is trying to interfere to protect its interests, a move that be particularly ironic given the evidence I’ve just unearthed about how Pfizer may have cost Donald Trump millions of votes in 2020.

And so we wait. I remain optimistic — James Lawrence and I prevailed against Twitter despite incredibly long odds. I believe we can do so again.

Meanwhile, as we wait, if you want to help refresh the war chest — either for depositions and the next phase of the case if Judge Clarke rules in our favor, or for an appeal if she doesn't — you can do so here:

GiveSendGo

GoFundMe

Or Venmo: Alex-Berenson-3 - last four digits of my phone are 1745.

Or send a check to Envisage Law, PO Box 30099, Raleigh, NC 27622

I am grateful more than you know all donations, from the smallest to the largest. Many hands make light work.

Keep your fingers crossed and hope Judge Clarke sees the truth.

Alex