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So easy to forget how lucky we are.

Until we’re not.

A friend recently was diagnosed with leukemia. He’s tough, and he’s being aggressively treated, but leukemia is not an easy diagnosis. He’s in his late fifties.

Late fifties used to seem ancient to me. Not anymore.

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November is my least favorite month. When the afternoons are warm and bright, as they have been in the Hudson Valley this year, they are only a teasing reminder of how quickly the sun will set. When they are cold and rainy, they’re worse.

But in November, and in every other month, we in the United States are (mostly) so lucky. The average American born since World War 2 has enjoyed wealth and freedom that most humans who lived before 1800 couldn’t have imagined.

As long as we’re healthy — and I hope and expect most of you are — we should try with every breath to build on that luck rather than squander it in sloth, envy, the rest of the seven deadlies. Build our minds and bodies and communities.

I hope what I’m doing with Unreported Truths is a (very, very, very) small part of that effort. I relish writing for you and seeing your comments back. I know you have lots of other news and opinion sources; I know AI-generated writing is everywhere now.

All I can promise is to keep writing about a mix of topics I find personally engaging, because I am certain you’ll know if I’m faking it. (Men never always know, hah.) Thus: a mix of medicine, politics, some tech/AI stuff, and someculture, particularly cultural issues related to drugs or addiction.

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And to keep fighting. Over century ago, a Yale football coach famously told his team, “Gentlemen, you are about to play football for Yale against Harvard. Never in your life will you do anything as important.”

Great line, huh?

Yesterday was the 142nd installment of what Yale and Harvard still call The Game, at Fenway Park in Boston. The Yale quarterback is a junior named Dante Reno. His father Tony became Yale’s coach in 2012 and brought it back to prominence in the Ivy League. Last year, under Tony Reno, Yale became the first Ivy team ever to win an collegiate playoff game, beating Youngstown State after being down by 28 points.

But in February, Tony Reno suddenly quit as coach. Last month, he died, of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. He was 52.

Somehow, Dante Reno kept playing football this year. As the most important player on the team his father had coached. As his father died of a brain wasting illness that is one of the most brutal diseases imaginable.

Harvard won the Ivy League this year. It was heavily favored to beat Yale yesterday.

On the game’s first play, Dante Reno threw an interception, which a Harvard defender returned for a touchdown. There’s no mercy in football.

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(Bulldog, bulldog)

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Except. Yale and Reno didn’t quit. And with 3:37 left in the game, Dante threw a touchdown pass to put Yale ahead 20-17. And Yale held on to win by that score.

I cannot even imagine how Dante Reno felt as he walked off the field yesterday.

But here’s what I know. Fighting for what you believe in is the greatest privilege.

Thanks to you, I have the chance to fight for the truth.

Supporting UT as a full subscriber offers tangible benefits: no paywalled stories, ever. The chance to mix it up and tell me what you think in the comments section (a LOT of you have availed yourself of that right lately). Full access to the archives.

But most of all, it gives you the chance to be part of this community and support work I hope you think matters.

Getting 26% off for a year is just the icing on the cake.

I hope you will.

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Either way, though, please give a thought and a prayer for Dante Reno and his family this Thanksgiving. And for my sick friend.

We are all so lucky.