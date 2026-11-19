(PART ONE: The part you’ll like)

Of all medicine’s sideshows, the hysteria over measles might be the most frustrating.

This week the United States lost its “measles elimination” status, according to the Pan American Health Organization. The finding is essentially clerical. It means the same measles strain has circulated inside American borders for a year. Canada lost its “elimination” status last year, and Mexico lost its when the United States did.

Still, legacy media outlets did what they do best in response to the announcement, going into full catastrophe bodies-will-be-stacked-like-cordwood mode.

The New York Times called the change a “Historic Setback for American Health” in its headline. It quoted vaccine fanatic Dr. Peter Hotez (last seen named in lawsuit over alleged sexual harassment) saying it was “so tragic.”

How tragic?

As of now, the United States has reported 5,400 measles cases and seven deaths in 2026. It is unclear how many deaths fall in the “from” rather than “with” category, as Pennsylvania, where most have occurred, has used a rather… elastic… definition.

Seven deaths is seven deaths too many, of course. But seven deaths also equals roughly 45 minutes of opioid overdoses in the United States, or 90 minutes of traffic accidents. Even Covid has probably killed more than seven Americans in 2026.

May all our tragedies be so small.

Nonetheless, measles is back, for sure.

And who exactly is to blame for this tragic (or at least tragic-ish) event?

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(The answers you need. Without fear or favor. For pennies a day.)

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Democratic politicians, the legacy media,, and health bureaucrats know, and they will be happy to tell you.

The answer, of course, is Satan himself, disguised as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the left’s not-so-favorite Health and Human Services Seceretary.

“Measles has come roaring back in the US. Robert F Kennedy Jr. should be impeached,” a writer for the Guardian screeched today.

“RFK Jr. Failed America on Measles,” the Atlantic proclaimed.

And what exactly has RFK done? Why, he waved his magic wand and made everyone scared of the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine.

As a result, the number of kids getting the MMR vaccine fell from 93.9 percent during the first year of Joe Biden’s term to 25 percent 50 percent 75 percent 90 percent 92 percent — hold on, wait for it — 92.4 percent this year.

Yes, 93.9 percent to 92.4 percent. Do the math! That’s a catastrophic decrease of 1.5 percentage points, translating into an extra 1 in 60 American toddlers going unvaccinated.

One in 60. Somewhere, the Dark Lord laughs and laughs.

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(See for yourself. If you can. No, look closer.)

SOURCE

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By the way, nearly the entire drop occurred during the first year of Biden Administration, probably as a result of parental disgust over the effort to force mRNA Covid shots on kids.

Over the last year, the rate went from 92.5 percent to 92.4 percent — meaning one extra unvaccinated kindergartener per 1000 (a change that is within measurement error for even the best-run survey).

In other words, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may be to blame for lots of things, like wearing ties while doing pullups. But no matter how hard the left tries, it can’t put this outbreak on him.

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(He is strong like bull.)

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So what’s actually driving the measles resurgence?

As Illinois physician Dr. Cory Franklin argued in UT earlier this year, the real culprit is almost certainly the uncontrolled immigration the Biden Administration encouraged. Letting in millions of poor, unvaccinated people between 2021 and 2024 gave the virus a huge pool of potential targets.

The best evidence for this theory: other countries, including Canada, Mexico, Britain, and Spain, have all also lost their elimination status recently. None of them have Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in their cabinets. All of them have had huge migration waves.

Canada had 20 times the number of cases as the United States per-capita last year, and although its outbreak has slowed, it still has more than double the cases on a per-capita basis.

The second-best evidence is that over 40 percent of this year’s cases are in people 20 and over, who clearly aren’t affected by recent trends in measles vaccination. Another 40 percent are in children 5 and over and teenagers — blaming any of those cases on anything that’s happened in 2025 or 2026 is also a stretch.

The biggest measles outbreak in the Western Hemisphere by far is happening in Guatemala, which is approaching 35,000 cases this year, over 100 times the American rate per-capita. Only about 80 percent of children in Guatemala get both doses of the measles vaccine, and Guatemala was also among the largest sources of migrants — both illegal and under cover of loose asylum rules — during the Biden Administration.

Of course, this year’s outbreak hasn’t been confined to migrants. Measles is so contagious that once it appears, it can quickly spread in tight-knit religious communities with low vaccination rates — like the Amish.

Nothing suggests vaccination rates have changed in those groups, which are mostly unaffected by broader cultural tides. (The Amish still use buggies. Does anyone think they are busy reading vaccine fights on X?)

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(Support the truth! And good writing!)

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So, yes, once again the legacy media appears to be twisting facts to target the Trump Administration in general and RFK Jr. in particular.

But.

But the way well-known vaccine skeptics have responded to this year’s outbreak is equally mindboggling — and hard to take. Why is so hard for either side to be honest about the pros and cons of vaccines?

More on the second half of that question soon.

(END OF PART ONE)