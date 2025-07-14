Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
InternalMedicineDoc's avatar
InternalMedicineDoc
11h

I am a physician - I read your articles because our profession is so corrupted by Pharma, and hospital and insurance companies that absolutely no one is keeping an eye on reality.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Craig Koniver, MD's avatar
Craig Koniver, MD
11h

I read your articles because I feel I can trust you to provide authentic information regarding what you are writing about. I started following you during Covid where it was impossible to find reliable information. I maintain that this issue exists through to today. As a physician, I relied on you to help educate me about all things related to what was going on during the pandemic. We encountered such morbidity and mortality from the vaccines and this was not supported by any mainstream anything. So, you have been a valuable resource to me and so many. Thank you, Alex!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
192 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Berenson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture