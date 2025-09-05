I’m working on my own big-think piece about why everyone in Congress and the media hates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. so much when all he’s done is make a few minor changes to the mRNA jab schedule. (It’s not quite why you think.)

But first I had to give you this from Eugyppius, a wise and cynical German Substacker. He came across an interview with a European trade bureaucrat who said — out loud! — that the European Union had to give President Trump exactly what he wanted on trade because Europe depends so completely on the United States for security, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has proven.

—

(The best news. From everywhere.)

—

As Eugyppius (who doesn’t like the Ukraine war) puts it:

This is a war that Ukraine will certainly lose, that has no direct geostrategic relevance for most of Europe and the continuation of which is even contrary to the economic interests of Germany and other EU member states. Trump’s lukewarm attitude towards NATO is yet another reason to find a way out of the proxy conflict and try to normalise relations with Russia. Instead, the EU has taken exactly the opposite path.

There’s another lesson here too, however: As long as the Ukraine war continues, Trump enjoys incredible leverage over the Eurotards; they’ll try to give him anything he wants. This is a mild paradox, because of course Trump hates the war and hopes to end it. If the Americans want to pick a fight over European social media censorship and the Digital Services Act, now would be the time to do that.

—

Read the whole piece here, it’s short and sweet: