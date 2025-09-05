A piece too good not to share (on why the EU-US trade deal was so YUGELY bad for Europe)
The invaluable Eugyppius strikes again.
I’m working on my own big-think piece about why everyone in Congress and the media hates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. so much when all he’s done is make a few minor changes to the mRNA jab schedule. (It’s not quite why you think.)
But first I had to give you this from Eugyppius, a wise and cynical German Substacker1. He came across an interview with a European trade bureaucrat who said — out loud! — that the European Union had to give President Trump exactly what he wanted on trade because Europe depends so completely on the United States for security, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has proven.
As Eugyppius (who doesn’t like the Ukraine war) puts it:
This is a war that Ukraine will certainly lose, that has no direct geostrategic relevance for most of Europe and the continuation of which is even contrary to the economic interests of Germany and other EU member states. Trump’s lukewarm attitude towards NATO is yet another reason to find a way out of the proxy conflict and try to normalise relations with Russia. Instead, the EU has taken exactly the opposite path.
There’s another lesson here too, however: As long as the Ukraine war continues, Trump enjoys incredible leverage over the Eurotards; they’ll try to give him anything he wants. This is a mild paradox, because of course Trump hates the war and hopes to end it. If the Americans want to pick a fight over European social media censorship and the Digital Services Act, now would be the time to do that.
I came across Eugyppius during Covid. He’s even more cynical about modern overedumacated wokesters than I am, but he comes by it honestly - he worked in academia in the United States before returning to Germany.
At this point admitting Kennedy is right is terrifying- watching him get bullied at that hearing was painful. He was right- nobody has any really understanding of the truth of the covid 19 deaths- including the panel. The "numbers" are not real or accurate. And nobody will ever know how many Covid vaccine injuries and deaths there are either which is the most terrifying part and what they can't bring themselves to hear the truth.
The answer to RFK is easy. It is the same as to why they went rabid over DOGE. It is because politicians, especially those on the left, are getting paid by big Pharma, just as they are getting paid by siphoning tax dollars from all the non-sensical programs DOGE exposed.
This is why politicians come to DC paupers and leave millionaires. We all see the reports of their tax filings, this is not something we are making up. Take a look at the Senate hearing. Those yelling the loudest receive the largest 'campaign contributions'. Gee.