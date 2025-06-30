Unreported Truths

Mark
11h

Everything he says here is an immediate disqualification because he didn't tell patients there is no possible way to have any information about the Covid vaccine and it's long term effects because trials are supposed to run for years, not months. Playing the middle of the road is also why we lost trust in doctors and the system in general, not just the losers pushing it as science. There was no such thing as middle of road for the Covid vax. The truth is no one knew and that should have been expressed to patients.

Paulette F
11h

Yes--Ped sounds reasonable but this pediatrician does not consider the very real issue (based on data) of long-term non-specific effects on immune functioning which may raise overall morbidity. This is a very real issue. There is data that non-live virus vaccines may increase mortality (and likely morbidity) of illnesses outside of the target illness. He also makes no mention of the fact that we have almost no data on cumulative impact of doses or any data on simultaneous dosing. Also no mention of the downsides of aluminum adjuvant which we now know is taken up by immune cells, distributed to distant organs (like the brain) and causes inflammation in the end-organ. There is animal data in this regard. We need to understand if this is increasing morbidity in the population. We can't just look at the benefits (which are real) of a decreased risk of the target illness. We need to consider the robust body of evidence suggesting non-specific, off-target effects. And finally, we have not systematically studied those who claim to have had adverse events to understand if there are vulnerable sub-populations or biomarkers that may predispose to adverse events (for example related to mitochondrial dysfunction or pre-existing oxidative stress). So many issues--that a simplistic sole focus on the reduction of the target illness does not do this issue justice.

