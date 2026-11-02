Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tammy Malik's avatar
Tammy Malik
9h

I didn't think it was possible for me to trust the medical industry less. You proved me wrong

Reply
Share
2 replies
Allison Brennan's avatar
Allison Brennan
9h

Maybe we should go back to paper tests with fill in the bubble.

Reply
Share
4 replies
64 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Berenson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture