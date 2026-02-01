On Friday, after writing about the bizarre decision that Luigi Mangione will not face the death penalty, I received an email from a reader explaining why he’s quit paying for Unreported Truths after years of subscribing:

Thought I would communicate why I am no longer a paid subscriber.

I used to pay and now I don’t. I think your reporting is informative and of value, but find it difficult to financially support those who still think they can “stay on the fence” i. e., be an “objective journalist”.

We are in a war of good versus evil. Nobody is perfect, including Trump, but Dems and Media are pure evil. Trump is our last Hope. He needs full support of those fighting evil.

I decided to share this note, because it so perfectly captures the “audience capture” issue I wrote about last week. From your emails and public comments, I know a lot of you feel similarly.

I do not. Some people on the left are evil, misguided, or greedy — just as some people on the right are. Some are deeply naive about human nature (I think this is less true on the right, I think people on the right are generally less sheltered than those on the left — at least those in the political and policy-making class).

But a lot of leftists simply have very different views on individual freedom and collective action, the question at the heart of so many of our debates. One needs only to look at the Epstein files to see that neither party has a monopoly on the seven deadlies.

Further, even if I agreed with this Manichean view, I think it would be a terrible way to “commit journalism,” as reporters say. That reader didn’t want me to be an “objective journalist.” And he is entitled to vote with his cash. No one has to subscribe to Unreported Truths.

But he isn’t going to get me to change. No, I am not “objective” — I don’t think anyone is or can be. But I am a journalist, now and always.

Yes, I lean to the right these days, which means that by the standards of legacy journalism, I might as well wear a Klan hood. But I am committed to following the facts on any story I pursue, any analysis I write.

For example, I think the Trump Administration has messed up the Minneapolis protests badly; I think Donald Trump and his family should not be licensing their name or doing crypto deals in Middle Eastern countries while he’s president.

And I cannot be afraid to say so.

So I’m going to. Even knowing that I am going to lose some of you along the way.

On the other hand, if you want me to keep fighting for the truth no matter where it leads me, you know what to do.

Onward.