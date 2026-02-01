Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aarati Martino's avatar
Aarati Martino
13h

What you said is precisely why I continue to support you. I am on the right for sure but we need the truth most of all and I appreciate your devotion to looking for it.

If we lose truth in this battle of good vs evil (and agree it really is going on right now), then evil will have won.

This makes the fight harder but thats how it has always been...

Reply
Share
35 replies
Terry's avatar
Terry
13h

I think what this person was getting at is that you have blind spots, Alex. Obvious blind spots to many readers. Your blind spot with the Minneapolis situation is that you have not said one word about the coordinated effort against ICE. You have not said one thing about the signal channels the "protesters" are using to basically hunt down ICE and harass them at every turn. You have not mentioned the innocent bystanders who have been tailed, harassed, and even assaulted by the "protesters", because their license plate tag ended up in these signal chats. You have not said one thing about the lack of policing at the State & local level.

I don't see myself ever dropping my paid membership. I believe in the work you do, and think you do a great job, overall.

You may want to consider being more objective when it comes to yourself, and your blind spots. That might save you a few subscribers. The heart of that person's message was correct. Unfortunately, the left has made it an "us vs. them" situation. In 2016, the left lost their minds and they have not corrected course since.

Reply
Share
14 replies
321 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Berenson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture