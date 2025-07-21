Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
McPinkFace's avatar
McPinkFace
10h

I'm tired of hearing what is NOT causing the extreme rise in autism. TELL US WHAT **IS** CAUSING IT!

& isn't not merely increased diagnosis. More people are suffering with severe autism, being nonverbal - surely something that wasn't simply undiagnosed in the past.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 replies
AM's avatar
AM
10h

Your tweet this morning on this topic was so gratuitously cruel and flippant I unfollowed you on X and cancelled my paid UT subscription. Not that it matters to you. If you haven’t been through this with your own children consider yourself lucky and stop beating up on already terrorized parents who have. Cheap cheap shot by a writer for whom I had great respect.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 replies
126 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Berenson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture