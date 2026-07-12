Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Joshua Ramos Levine's avatar
Joshua Ramos Levine
2h

Regarding the healthy vaccinee bias, I again mention rural Alpine regions in Central Europe: we have a healthy non-vaccinee bias. Here in Austria, in Southern Germany, in German-speaking Switzerland, and some surrounding areas, the people who don't get vaccines tend to be healthy-living, rural, "hippy-ish" people who also don't really have a religion, lean left or anarchist, but do tend to have children. "Querdenken" or lateral thinkers in German.

It's like how the Amish are healthier in the US, except the people here aren't in some closed religious sect.

Obv not relevant to this particular study, but I really wish somebody would study these populations here in the Alps.

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Anthony J . Barton's avatar
Anthony J . Barton
2h

The legacy media promotes gay sex this is why they won't cover it. This proves God doesn't make mistakes like the legacy media claims he does. Our politicians and the media profit from the pharmaceutical industry whether the medication is safe or not. This behavior should not be promoted or tolerated.

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