I knew yesterday’s piece asking if Woody Brown — who is autistic and non-verbal — actually wrote the novel published under his name might upset some readers.

Few topics are more controversial than autism, from its causes to its rates to its treatments. And Brown’s story raises questions without clean answers:

Is it more unfair and dangerous to assume autistic and nonverbal people can’t communicate, or that they can? How objective should anyone expect parents to be about their children’s abilities? When does necessary optimism shade into delusion?

—

(Asking the hard questions, with your help.)

—

Still, I felt I had to write the piece.

As you know, I will never shy away from tough topics. More importantly, Brown’s story raises larger questions. The gap between Brown’s unsteady alphabet board finger-pointing and his mother’s sophisticated “translations” creates obvious concerns about his authorship.

Perhaps Brown and his family can answer those concerns. But they have not publicly.

Yet the New York Times did not feel it even had to address them seriously in its profile of Brown.

That omission struck me as the logical conclusion of decades of diversity, equity, and inclusion mantras among our self-appointed elites: Black college applicants have lower SAT scores? End the SAT as a requirement!

Biological men can pretend to be women and compete against actual women in sports despite their obvious physical advantages? Sure, if it feels right for them!

A severely autistic and non-verbal man can not just learn basic communication skills but write an entire novel? But only when his mother, who has a master’s degree in English, translates finger-pointing that is seemingly impenetrable to anyone else? Absolutely, the emperor is totally dressed, and anyone who suggests otherwise is just being mean!

—

(Remember when we had to pretend he was running the country? That was fun too!)

—

The three questions at the top of this piece are objectively unanswerable.

The question of whether DEI groupthink has corroded elite institutions is not, and that’s why I don’t think we can shy away from Brown’s story.

That said, of all the emails and comments that have come in about Brown’s story since yesterday, two jumped out.

Both came from people who understand autism intimately. Both provide powerful perspective on Brown’s case, precisely because they do not dismiss the possibility that autistic people can communicate, while at the same time highlighting the implausibility of the story Brown (or more accurately his mother) is offering.

I hope you find them as interesting as I do. I reprint them in full here, unedited:

—

Nearly everyone I know is on the spectrum or has kids on the spectrum. There is an obvious line between an autistic person who can communicate independent thoughts and ideas... and one who cannot. I have seen it firsthand.

The autistic who can communicate will make demands, argue or monologue in sign language, typing on a real keyboard, texting on a phone, pushing buttons to string along words together, pointing to a single picture, or just plain talk either briefly or non-stop.

I have even seen a child who barely talks at least answer yes or no questions by looking up or down with their eyes - you can see the purpose in it behind those eye and face movements.

But there are those who are truly non-verbal and cannot do any of that. They stomp feet, grunt, throw tantrums, cry, etc. and that is the extent of the communication. They just want their handheld device so they can watch their favorite shows which often are trains over and over again.

In those cases of autism, and with other forms of severe disabilities, I have seen parents so desperate for a deeper relationship with their child or so convinced that their child is intelligent under the non-verbal struggles... that they create a relationship that simply is not there and they don't even realize they are making it up.

The videos of this particular situation... show there is no connection between what is tapped on the card to what she says he wrote... most of the time he is not even looking at the keyboard but a muted TV show.

Seriously, if he could type like this, he could use a real keyboard. The mom's arms also moved around a lot so the keyboard is not steady, which introduces a lot of bias and wishful thinking.

But, when is it essential to prove it to that parent... that it is not real? Its the parent's coping mechanism - the only way they are getting through it all. Well, I guess it’s when they try to convince the entire world that it’s true. So now the scientific world whether they like it or not... must prove this false as its already done so many times before.

—

Make a one-time donation to Unreported Truths here!

—

This is another case of bizarre behavior by a mother.

My 18 year old son is on the autism spectrum and has an intellectual deficit (it’s a nice way of saying he has a low IQ). But he speaks, he reads (though not at grade level, he’s a high school senior). He can comprehend simple things he reads, but he can’t really decode symbolism and metaphors.

My son stims (engages in self-stimulating behaviors like arm flapping) and demonstrates echolalia (talks to himself, often repeating phrases from videos and tv shows, including, of course, Thomas the Tank Engine). I have hope that he will be able to be only mildly dependent as he becomes more of a man.

He can do tasks if he understands them and is very conscientious. He’s a sweet boy. That last thing that he would ever be capable of is writing a novel. I don’t think he could even generate a short story orally. He just doesn’t think that way.

People have this false perception that autistic people have some sort of hidden superpower, like Rain Man. A small minority do, and they are usually people with Asperger’s syndrome, not straight up autism.

—

And this is why I am grateful every day for the Unreported Truths community — you collectively are experts in almost every imaginable topic and are always willing to share your knowledge and personal stories.

Onward.