Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Uh huh's avatar
Uh huh
14h

It’s not nice to tell a parent they are deluded regarding their kid’s intelligence (especially when they are autistic). But it is important that people understand fact vs fiction. A man can never be a woman. People are changing laws on delusions. It’s affecting real people. It’s the only way to stop all this nonsense. It’s not nice to this parent, but it’s kinder to the world to admit and live in the truth.

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John dowling's avatar
John dowling
13h

The mother in your article is not "coping." She is manipulating for her own gain. I'm sick of people who "cope" with having a disabled child by forcing them into a situation in which they can't excel or even minimally function. Instead of focusing on your own difficulties in coping with having a child who is not "normal," why not focus on how much harder it must be for them to function in a world they can't fully understand? So with all due respect to all parents who raise children with intellectual disabilities, stop thinking about yourself and your fear of "labels" and societal expectations and concern yourself with putting your child in an environment in which they can be content or even excel.

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