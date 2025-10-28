Unreported Truths

kellyjohnston
15h

Long-time GOP campaign veteran here (35 US House and Senate races in 25 states over three decades). She was the worst presidential candidate I've ever seen, in both 2024 and 2020, excluding Harold Stassen (who, in earlier days, was quite formidable). She was lazy, unprepared, and very slow on her feet. Any suggestion that she wasn't "that bad" is uninformed.

Yuri Bezmenov
15h

Kamala was a DEI hire who could only spew word salad and copy pasta. Today, the House Oversight Committee released a damning report on "The Biden Autopen Presidency". Worth taking a closer look to see who was really running the country for four years while propping up Senile Joe.

Remember when the DNC backstabbed him and coronated Kamala without a primary "for democracy"? Felt like the Night's Watch betraying Jon Snow in Game of Thrones: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/for-democracy-dnc-got-biden-obama-movie

