In writing about about Kamala Harris’s memoir and her failed campaign since Sunday, I wanted to make the point that her loss really was not about her own problems as a campaigner. Like it or not, she debated Donald Trump to a draw, as the polls clearly showed.

Yet despite the structural campaign advantages Democrats now have in money and legacy media, she couldn’t win. Neither could Hillary Clinton. Joe Biden barely squeaked by - and might have lost too, if not for the economic and societal disruption of lockdown in 2020.

Donald Trump is sui generis, but the Democrats were all more or less the opposite, not one of a kind. They were generic liberals. Their failure suggests a failure of POLICIES - not of any particular candidate.

—

(Know what else is sui generis? Unreported Truths. And I can’t do it without your help.)

—

That said, a lot of you cannot stand Harris. And she did fall short in several states that Democratic senators won, so maybe you have a point.

A lot of you have written me to make that point. A LOT of you. This email sums up the anti-Harris case. I’m running it because I like these conversations. Also because, well, it’s hilarious, and we could all use a laugh on this Tuesday night.

Without further ado, enjoy:

—

There you have it.