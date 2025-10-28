A counterpoint on Kamala Harris
Fair to say most of you did not agree with my assessment that she “wasn’t a bad candidate.” I think the Democratic shift to the left, not her own flaws, doomed her. But there is another case...
In writing about about Kamala Harris’s memoir and her failed campaign since Sunday, I wanted to make the point that her loss really was not about her own problems as a campaigner. Like it or not, she debated Donald Trump to a draw, as the polls clearly showed.
Yet despite the structural campaign advantages Democrats now have in money and legacy media, she couldn’t win. Neither could Hillary Clinton. Joe Biden barely squeaked by - and might have lost too, if not for the economic and societal disruption of lockdown in 2020.
Donald Trump is sui generis, but the Democrats were all more or less the opposite, not one of a kind. They were generic liberals. Their failure suggests a failure of POLICIES - not of any particular candidate.
That said, a lot of you cannot stand Harris. And she did fall short in several states that Democratic senators won, so maybe you have a point.
A lot of you have written me to make that point. A LOT of you. This email sums up the anti-Harris case. I’m running it because I like these conversations. Also because, well, it’s hilarious, and we could all use a laugh on this Tuesday night.
Without further ado, enjoy:
Long-time GOP campaign veteran here (35 US House and Senate races in 25 states over three decades). She was the worst presidential candidate I've ever seen, in both 2024 and 2020, excluding Harold Stassen (who, in earlier days, was quite formidable). She was lazy, unprepared, and very slow on her feet. Any suggestion that she wasn't "that bad" is uninformed.
Kamala was a DEI hire who could only spew word salad and copy pasta. Today, the House Oversight Committee released a damning report on "The Biden Autopen Presidency". Worth taking a closer look to see who was really running the country for four years while propping up Senile Joe.
Remember when the DNC backstabbed him and coronated Kamala without a primary "for democracy"?