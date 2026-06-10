If you aren’t a paid subscriber, or had to work, or maybe were just watching General Hospital (now in its 63rd season!), here’s the update on today’s chat about how UT readers feel five years after peak Covid jab hysteria.

I hoped for positive stories, figuring many chatters had friends who’d apologized for shaming and blaming in 2021. After all, by any reasonable standard, the mRNA shots failed — and caused serious side effects in many recipients.

That’s not how the conversation went.

Few chatters had heard even a single admission the shots hadn’t worked as promised, much less an apology. They said most people who received jabs had learned little. And they feared if health bureaucrats raised a panic in the future for Covid 2.0 or some other epidemic, most Americans would simply fall for it.

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(Not falling for it. With your help! Subscribe now to read the full chat — and make sure you’re in the next one!)

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Near the end, one reader summed up her frustration:

Trying to find a positive comment to make, but honestly this chat brings tears to my eyes. I’m still furious, mostly at the mandates my high school and college aged children faced at their “elite” schools. It’s easy to say they could choose to leave, but that is a choice between a rock and a hard place, loss on all sides. Still stone cold angry.

And yes, we did try, wrote letters, met with heads of school, talked to trustees, tried to organize parents, kid wrote researched opinion pieces laying out the (non) science in school newspaper, finagled with doctors for delays but could not get exemptions, managed to get a mask opt-out in one case, exhausting and mostly futile work. And the emotional toll on high school child still evident, can only imagine the lasting effects on even younger children.

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Ugh.

Yet amid their deep frustration with the unvaccinated masses, this afternoon’s chatters did strike one positive note — with each other. Many said they remained friends even now with vaccine or lockdown skeptics they had met in 2020 and 2021. And as another commenter wrote:

There are way more of us than one would think. We need to bind together, even just loosely, so that when the next crunch comes we can move as a group, not as individuals being beaten down.

I hope he’s right. If Unreported Truths and my work played some small part in this community building, I’m glad. And I am going to try to find ways to have events where readers can meet — I’m already looking at one in Chicago in November.

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I will host more chats, too. The only problem is that I don’t think I can run a chat open to free subscribers. Even this paywalled one was very busy, averaging close to 10 comments per minute. I had to freeze it a couple of times to slow it down. There are just too many of you, and you have too much to say!

But I can also have podcasts where everyone can simply put up comments on the side while listening to me (or with me on in the background while General Hospital plays).

We need to keep this community strong.

Because — as the ferocious attacks on Drs. Marty Makary, Vinay Prasad, and Tracy Beth Høeg prove — Big Pharma and health bureaucrats remain at least as powerful today as they were before Covid, notwithstanding their profound failures in 2020 and 2021.

We won’t always agree on everything — as most of you know, I am skeptical on some issues that many of you feel strongly about. But we’ve got to hang together. Or we’ll hang… well, you know.

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If you’re not ready to subscribe but still want to be part of the community, consider a one-time donation!

… or just make the full leap!