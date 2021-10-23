Having spent most of this week having read it for the audiobook, I think it holds up - I hope you agree. Honestly, I wish it were out now!

Information about signed first editions coming soon (this is the one big perk for founding members)…

Meantime, you can order it here:

(AMAZON hardcover): https://amzn.to/3Ec7O9v

(B&N hardcover): https://bit.ly/3vAtkBw

(AP…