Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
15h

These children were robbed of their youth. Yet many still vote for the socialists who locked them down, masked them, and jabbed them. Because the socialists control their education

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
It's True's avatar
It's True
15h

Keep these coming when relevant. Thanks and happy new year!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
68 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Berenson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture