Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Volman777's avatar
Volman777
1h

Good thoughts here. I see some others in the comments too.

No drug advertising on TV.

End capital hill health insurance. Make our government leaders use what they insist everyone else uses.

Break up health insurance monopolies? Idk here. just wondering what things would look like if Aetna, bcbs, and united didn't control most of the nation.

Also- maybe not applicable here, but bring back insane asylums. I know the scotus ruled against them. But individual states and cities have found work arounds.

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ptmcdonald's avatar
ptmcdonald
1hEdited

Here is how you end gain-of-function research.

1. Charge Dr. Anthony Fauci with crimes against humanity and try him in a public Nuremberg style setting.

2. After finding him guilty you stand him up against a wall and shoot him. Make it a public execution in prime time on all networks.

3. Announce that any future gain-of-function research will be handled in the same manner, but without the trial next time.

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