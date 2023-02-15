1 in 45,000
That was the (pre-vaccine) Covid death risk for people under 50 - not 30, 50, and including people with severe comorbidities. Aren't you glad we shut down the world!
We have known almost since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic that young people face much lower risks from Covid than the elderly.
But Dutch researchers now have offered what should be the last word on the issue, using data from a national registry to show that even people in their thirties and forties have a risk from Covid almost too low to meas…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.